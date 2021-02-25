Advertisement

Country music star Trisha Yearwood tests positive for COVID-19

Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone...
Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Country music superstar Trisha Yearwood has tested positive for COVID-19 following a positive test by a member of her and husband Garth Brooks’ team, according to a representative for the duo.

A social media post states Yearwood and Brooks are in quarantine.

“The Queen and I have now tested twice,” Brooks confirmed. “Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for.”

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood – currently quarantining at home on the heels of a recent positive Covid test by a...

Posted by Garth Brooks on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The post said the severe winter weather in Tennessee prevented Yearwood and Brooks from being tested until almost a week after their initial exposure.

Brooks says he will be out of the spotlight and not doing things like his weekly Facebook stream for a while while Yearwood recovers.

“Anyone who knows her knows she’s a fighter and she’s been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together,” he said.

Brooks said Yearwood is dealing with symptoms, however, and welcomes any prayers or good thoughts anyone wants to send her way.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More information emerges about murder suspect
Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
NEW VIDEO: Investigators say Joseph Boever’s glasses were found in Ravnsborg’s car, during interview
The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old who was last seen Monday...
UPDATE: RCPD locate missing 10-year-old boy on Tuesday
James Jumping Eagle accused in Rapid City murder
Federal court documents reveal information on murder suspect
Vice President of the Black Hills Center for Equality.
South Dakota testimony for transgender sports bill ‘very hurtful,’ advocate says

Latest News

Hundreds stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, some in tactical gear engaging in bloody...
Chief: Capitol police were unsure about using force Jan. 6
United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy looks on during a House Oversight...
Biden nominates 3 to postal board as delays persist
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
FDA says single-dose shot from J&J prevents severe COVID
James Jumping Eagle was arrested near Manderson.
Thom explains booking issues in Jumping Eagle arrest