Costco boosts minimum wage to $16

Costco is raising its minimum wage.
Costco is raising its minimum wage.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - Some Costco workers will soon be making more money.

The wholesale chain is raising its starting rate for hourly workers at its U.S. locations to $16 an hour.

The pay hike should take effect next week.

Costco’s CEO announced the move at a Senate Budget Committee hearing on Thursday.

The chain has around 180,000 employees in the U.S., and 90 percent of them work hourly.

This comes as Democrats in Congress try to rally support for increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

