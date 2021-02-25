Advertisement

Cheney clashes with McCarthy over whether Trump should speak at CPAC

House Republicans are standing by two GOP lawmakers who have polarized the party, voting to...
House Republicans are standing by two GOP lawmakers who have polarized the party, voting to retain Rep. Liz Cheney and saying they’d fight the push to kick Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off her committees.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - House Minority leader representative Kevin McCarthy and Wyoming representative Liz Cheney clashed Wednesday, disagreeing over whether President Trump should speak this Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference, which is a large gathering of GOP and conservative leaders.

At a GOP leadership news conference, McCarthy told reporters, “Yes, he should.” Trump is expected to deliver remarks Sunday at the conference in Orlando, Florida.

McCarthy answered with a resounding yes, but Cheney was more hesitant.

Cheney, who voted in January to impeach Trump over his role in inciting the assault on the Capitol, said that decision isn’t up to her, but made clear she doesn’t want him leading their party.

”That’s up to CPAC, I’ve been clear, my views about President Trump and the extent to which following—the extent to which following Jan . 6, I don’t believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country,” Cheney said.

And South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will be a featured speaker at CPAC. She said in a press conference Thursday that she will be telling “ a little bit about South Dakota’s story” in her speech.

“It’s important to me that people understand how special this state is and the people that live here,” Noem said. “America’s a special place. So I’ll reflect back on our history and talk about what we can do to preserve this country and the example that it is for the rest of the world far into the future.”

Also, she will talk about the current legislative session.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
NEW VIDEO: Investigators say Joseph Boever’s glasses were found in Ravnsborg’s car, during interview
James Jumping Eagle was arrested near Manderson.
Thom explains booking issues in Jumping Eagle arrest
Health officials are reminding people that the virus is still a problem and that a lot more...
More people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in South Dakota than have gotten the disease
James Jumping Eagle accused in Rapid City murder
Federal court documents reveal information on murder suspect
Vice President of the Black Hills Center for Equality.
South Dakota testimony for transgender sports bill ‘very hurtful,’ advocate says

Latest News

Retailers said the rollout was slow, but business has steadily picked up over the last three...
Amendment A plan legislation heads to SD State House
With early bird booth rates still available, Jeff Wangen with Farmers Insurance has tips on how...
Black Hills Regional Job Fair kicks off in March
State lawmakers observe a moment of silence at the start of Dec. 8th joint session for Gov....
Speaker Spencer Gosch proposes impeachment plan
Recreational marijuana moves through South Dakota House
Recreational marijuana moves through the South Dakota House