Nickolden series “Casagrandes” debuts Lakota character

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Emmy award-winning Nickolden series " Casagrandes” has a new face. The character is the first Lakota figure to appear in a major American animated-TV production.

Charles Little Bull’ voiced by Native American actor Robbie Daymond plays a graduate student in his twenties. Charles little bull is described as an encouraging and positive tutor who can take on a challenge. Oglala Lakota president Kevin Killer said he is excited Nickoloden is highlighting native American culture.

“The ability to change the narratives around what we see on TV every day, what we watch, especially what we show our young people our children and you know I think its gonna be exciting, props to Nickelodeon”

Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation said “ Our audience has loved the diverse characters, relatable stories, and rich animation found in The Casagrandes since the series debuted. The success of the show is due to the creative leaders who continue to showcase the love and laughter of this family, living in an environment that reflects the global world we live in today.”

Charles little bull debuted February 18th and Nickelodeon has renewed Casagrandes for season three.

https://www.nick.com/shows/the-casagrandes

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.