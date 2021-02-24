Advertisement

Nickolden series “Casagrandes” debuts Lakota character

Oglala Lakota president ‘Kevin Killer’ speaks out about the new character
'Lakota' character described as a graduate student in his 20s
'Lakota' character described as a graduate student in his 20s(KOTA KEVN)
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Emmy award-winning Nickolden series " Casagrandes” has a new face. The character is the first Lakota figure to appear in a major American animated-TV production.

Charles Little Bull’ voiced by Native American actor Robbie Daymond plays a graduate student in his twenties. Charles little bull is described as an encouraging and positive tutor who can take on a challenge. Oglala Lakota president Kevin Killer said he is excited Nickoloden is highlighting native American culture.

“The ability to change the narratives around what we see on TV every day, what we watch, especially what we show our young people our children and you know I think its gonna be exciting, props to Nickelodeon”

Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation said “ Our audience has loved the diverse characters, relatable stories, and rich animation found in The Casagrandes since the series debuted. The success of the show is due to the creative leaders who continue to showcase the love and laughter of this family, living in an environment that reflects the global world we live in today.”

Charles little bull debuted February 18th and Nickelodeon has renewed Casagrandes for season three.

https://www.nick.com/shows/the-casagrandes

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
James Jumping Eagle
Flormann Street murder suspect faces federal charges for unrelated crime
McGovern’s family said Monday that the quick arrest in the cases was reassuring and said they...
‘She is a sweetheart:’ Grandson remembers 82-year-old grandmother after her murder
The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old who was last seen Monday...
UPDATE: RCPD locate missing 10-year-old boy on Tuesday
Construction begins Monday on I-90.
Construction on I-90 starts Monday in Rapid City

Latest News

Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
WATCH: South Dakota releases Ravnsborg’s interviews in fatal crash investigation
The tourism industry and economy of the Black Hills saw a boost from last year’s display, which...
Black Hills Tourism industry hopes to see Mt. Rushmore fireworks in 2021
Jumping Eagle tried to book himself into jail 2 days before murder
Vice President of the Black Hills Center for Equality.
South Dakota testimony for transgender sports bill ‘very hurtful,’ advocate says