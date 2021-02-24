Advertisement

More people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in South Dakota than have gotten the disease

Health officials are reminding people that the virus is still a problem and that a lot more...
Health officials are reminding people that the virus is still a problem and that a lot more people are going to have to get vaccinated before a return to normalcy is possible.(KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The number of people in South Dakota who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus has surpassed the total number of people state-wide who have caught the disease.

As the state reached that milestone, health officials are reminding people that the virus is still a problem and that a lot more people are going to have to get vaccinated before a return to normalcy is possible.

Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health is optimistic, however, that because of the state’s effective vaccination plan, enough people could be vaccinated by the late summer to see a difference.

”South Dakota has done a better job than most states, and so we’re in a good place and if we continue on this trajectory, I think summer through fall, we can get to those heard immunity numbers,” Kurra said.

The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday that the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine meets the requirements for emergency use authorization. The vaccine is not as effective at preventing the disease compared to the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

But, Kurra said that it’s nearly 100% effective in preventing serious cases of COVID-19.

”If you get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you will not get hospitalized, one,” Kurra said. “Two, more importantly, if you get the disease, you will get a very mild form, almost like getting the common cold. So, you want to get any vaccine that’s available. The important thing is to get vaccinated. We can stop this disease.”

The potential third vaccine has also been shown to be effective in preventing disease transmission.

The state remains in Phase 1D of the vaccination plan with people 65 and older qualifying for the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More information emerges about murder suspect
Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
NEW VIDEO: Investigators say Joseph Boever’s glasses were found in Ravnsborg’s car, during interview
The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old who was last seen Monday...
UPDATE: RCPD locate missing 10-year-old boy on Tuesday
James Jumping Eagle accused in Rapid City murder
Federal court documents reveal information on murder suspect
Vice President of the Black Hills Center for Equality.
South Dakota testimony for transgender sports bill ‘very hurtful,’ advocate says

Latest News

James Jumping Eagle was arrested near Manderson.
Thom explains booking issues in Jumping Eagle arrest
Meat processing program will be offered in 2022
New partnership to create meat processing program at Western Dakota Tech
Governor Kristi Noem signed House Bill 1051, which requires medical professionals to offer any...
South Dakota can penalize doctors for not giving care for babies born after attempted abortions
The resolution is a symbolic gesture by the commission stating that they strongly support the...
Bennett County declares itself ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary’