Advertisement

House passes recreational marijuana in North Dakota

(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The Republican-controlled House has passed legislation to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota.

Lawmakers also passed a related bill setting up a tax policy for marijuana. Both bills now go to the Senate.

The legislation passed Tuesday restricts recreational marijuana to people 21 and older, limits possession to 1 ounce, restricts its use to private property and bans growing it at home.

The bill to legalize and restrict recreational marijuana mirrors much of the state’s medical-marijuana program, which the 2017 Legislature implemented after voters approved it in 2016.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More information emerges about murder suspect
The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old who was last seen Monday...
UPDATE: RCPD locate missing 10-year-old boy on Tuesday
Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
NEW VIDEO: Investigators say Joseph Boever’s glasses were found in Ravnsborg’s car, during interview
James Jumping Eagle accused in Rapid City murder
Federal court documents reveal information on murder suspect
Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near...
Keystone business owner reacts to potential Mount Rushmore fireworks celebration

Latest News

James Jumping Eagle accused in Rapid City murder
Federal court documents reveal information on murder suspect
Art Alley is now controlled by the Rapid City Arts Council, and requires artists to get...
Rapid City Arts Council seeks exhibition proposals
Nickelodeon series ‘The Casagrandes’ debuts Lakota character
Nickelodeon series ‘The Casagrandes’ debuts Lakota character
State legislators open investigation into Wounded Knee service members
State legislators open investigation into Wounded Knee service members