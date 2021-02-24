House passes recreational marijuana in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The Republican-controlled House has passed legislation to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota.

Lawmakers also passed a related bill setting up a tax policy for marijuana. Both bills now go to the Senate.

The legislation passed Tuesday restricts recreational marijuana to people 21 and older, limits possession to 1 ounce, restricts its use to private property and bans growing it at home.

The bill to legalize and restrict recreational marijuana mirrors much of the state’s medical-marijuana program, which the 2017 Legislature implemented after voters approved it in 2016.

