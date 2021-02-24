Advertisement

House lawmakers push office for missing Indigenous people

South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota House has passed a proposal to create an office under the attorney general to coordinate tribal, state, and local law enforcement agencies in tackling the crisis of missing Indigenous people.

Democrat Rep. Peri Pourier, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, proposed the office as part of an effort to solve how a disproportionate number of Indigenous people go missing and are murdered in the state. She says that of 179 missing people statewide, 77 are Indigenous.

Pourier’s bill creates a one-person office within the attorney general’s office to specialize in coordinating and training law enforcement across agencies.

