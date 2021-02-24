Advertisement

Federal court documents reveal information on murder suspect

James Jumping Eagle accused in Rapid City murder
James Jumping Eagle accused in Rapid City murder
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
There’s new information about a Rapid City man accused of killing an 82-year old woman on February 10th. That’s coming from a now unsealed federal court document. 45-year old James Jumping Eagle is facing a federal charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

The affidavit in that case says Jumping Eagle was released from federal prison on January 27th and given a shuttle ride to the Pennington County Jail on an outstanding warrant. He was released from jail on February 4th, The affidavit says Jumping Eagle tried to turn himself in on other warrants on February 8th but was not booked into jail because no active warrants showed up in the records system. The document says Jumping Eagle called police to say he would turn himself in on February 9th but never did. Reta McGovern was found murdered in her home on February 10th and Jumping Eagle was arrested on the Pine Ridge Reservation on February 20th.

