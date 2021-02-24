Distracted driving likely to drive up car insurance costs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to WalletHub, South Dakota and Iowa are tied for the second lowest average car insurance cost by state, with an annual average premium at $326. Wyoming has the cheapest in the county at $274.

Michigan leads the county in the cost of an average premium at $1,908.

But what keeps car insurance so low in the Mount Rushmore State?

Rob Grant, the Territory Manager of Retail Insurance Sales for AAA South Dakota, said South Dakotans’ collision coverage is generally cheaper compared to other states because the population density is lower.

However, Grant does expect car insurance rates to go up anywhere from five to fifteen percent, per year in the coming years, with a major factor being distracted driving.

“Collectively, the best thing we can do is keep our eyes on the road,” said Grant. “Second best thing to that is to keep a safe following distance. We get ice and snow here. You can drive so fast, but your traction is only going to do so much for you as you’re slowing down. And the more distance you have, even if you’re a novice driver, in the ice, it’ll make a big difference in how much stopping power that you’ve got.”

As we enter the warmer spring and summer months, Grant reminds drivers to be extra cautious of motorcyclists, as well as look into your hail coverage.

