Custer community kicks off 2021 Restaurant Week

13 restaurants are offering their regular menus, in addition to featured menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner that are only available during Restaurant Week which begins Wednesday and goes through the weekend.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - The Custer community is showcasing some of its local restaurants as this year’s Custer Restaurant Week kicks off.

13 restaurants are participating in this year’s event. They’re offering their regular menus, in addition to featured menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner that are only available during Restaurant Week which begins Wednesday and goes through the weekend.

Custer Chamber of Commerce executive director Dolsee Davenport said that the community’s restaurants were quick to make accommodations after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

”Of course, our restaurants and some of our businesses were hurting a little bit, and I think Restaurant Week is great for them to kind of get that economic boost,” Davenport said. “But overall, they did such a good job getting through all of it, making any changes they needed to, doing the extra cleaning.”

Menus of participating restaurants can be found on the city of Custer’s website.

