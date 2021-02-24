Cooler and Mild Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are going to be looking at temperatures that are closer to normal and noticeably drier weather for midweek, Thursday and Friday.

Upsloping winds are staying around overnight so there could breezy conditions that could drop a few flakes across the area, but those snow showers will be few and far between. Mainly cloud cover that will block our view of the stars will be the forecast for the evening. Then a mostly sunny sky will be the rule for Wednesday.

We will have a brush with a cold front by the weekend, but even that is not all that potent. A cold front is expected Saturday, with light snow across some locations on Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler, but only by a few degrees.

The models I have seen are showing us getting into a drier weather pattern returning next week with above average temperatures staying with us. Lows tonight in the upper-teens and Wednesday mostly sunny and in the upper-30s and 40s.

