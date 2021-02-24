Cooking Beef with Eric - Corned Beef Hash and Eggs in the Microwave

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - So if we’re in a hurry for work or school, something we can prepare in the microwave that’s more than a pre-packaged breakfast item is a bonus! In honor of St. Paddy’s Day coming up, here’s a very easy corned beef has breakfast that can be prepared in the microwave oven.

First, spoon equal amounts of corned beef hash from a 15oz can into 3 to 5 ramekins that have been greased with cooking spray or a touch of olive oil. Tap down corned beef in each ramekin to pack, to make enough room for the eggs. Place ramekins in a microwave and heat on HIGH for 2:30 until hot.

Remove ramekins and drop one egg into each. Return to microwave and heat on MEDIUM HIGH heat for 2:30 or until eggs are cooked to your liking. Remove and top with freshly ground black pepper and chives or parsley flakes and serve. A dash or two of hot sauce also gives this recipe a kick!

