Advertisement

Articles of Impeachment read against Ravnsborg

The Attorney General faces ousting after fatal car crash
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.(South Dakota Attorney General Office)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Articles of Impeachment against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg were officially read in Pierre during Wednesday’s floor session.

This House Concurent Resolution is now pending its first official hearing by the House State Affairs Committee.

Last week, Ravnsborg was charged with three misdemeanors relating to the fatal September hit-and-run death Joseph Boever, near Highmore. The Attorney General struck and killed Boever with his car, and told investigators he thought he hit a deer.

On Tuesday, Representative Will Mortenson (R- Pierre) filed the two articles of impeachment, and the resolution was co-sponsored by House Majority Leader Kent Peterson (R- Bon Homme) and House Minority Leader Jamie Smith (D- Sioux Falls.)

Tuesday also saw Governor Kristi Noem ask Ravnsborg to resign, but he has previously said he does not plan on doing so.

The State House holds the sole power to implement impeachment proceedings. The State Senate is empowered to try the case.

A majority of the members elected in the House first must approve articles of impeachment; 36 of 70 members in the 2021 session.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More information emerges about murder suspect
Videos of two interviews conducted with South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following...
NEW VIDEO: Investigators say Joseph Boever’s glasses were found in Ravnsborg’s car, during interview
The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old who was last seen Monday...
UPDATE: RCPD locate missing 10-year-old boy on Tuesday
James Jumping Eagle accused in Rapid City murder
Federal court documents reveal information on murder suspect
Vice President of the Black Hills Center for Equality.
South Dakota testimony for transgender sports bill ‘very hurtful,’ advocate says

Latest News

Distracted driving likely to drive up car insurance costs
Cheyenne Police Detectives have now forwarded an affidavit of probable cause to the Laramie...
Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster
Trespassing, eavesdropping, and privacy violations.
House passes legislation for additional civics instruction
South Dakota reports increase in new COVID-19 cases Wednesday