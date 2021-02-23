Advertisement

Windy on Tuesday

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Our trough is bringing with it wind and precipitation to our area. The warm temperatures made itself at home here in the Black Hills before the pressure gradient that is causing our current wind event settled in to blow things around.

Our winds could top +65 mph and may cause power outages and make driving difficult for high-profile vehicles and smaller cars. So if you have travel plans on the interstate, please be aware of that. Breathing concerns may also come about because of blowing dust and other airborne particles.

The rain and snow mix that will dot the weather map tonight will be very short-lived, and drier and more stable conditions are coming into view very shortly. For those who got snow or are forecasted to get snow, you are only looking at a dusting to about an inch or two in the northern hills thanks to those typical upsloping winds that add to the totals.

Another weak systems comes around late in the day Wednesday, so I kept the chance of thicker cloud cover on the Seven Day Forecast just in case. We are not looking at anything measurable, but I still want you to be aware of the possibility.

Overall, we are heading towards a week that is close to our average temperature of 39-40°.

Tonight clouds and a rain/snow mix, 33°. Then Tuesday 43° and mostly cloudy with late-day clearing.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Construction begins Monday on I-90.
Construction on I-90 starts Monday in Rapid City
James Jumping Eagle
Murder suspect in custody
James Jumping Eagle
Flormann Street murder suspect faces federal charges for unrelated crime

Latest News

Windy on Tuesday
Windy for Tuesday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Windy and Much Warmer Today
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Windy
A mild but WINDY Monday, rain/snow possible Tuesday