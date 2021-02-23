Windy on Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Our trough is bringing with it wind and precipitation to our area. The warm temperatures made itself at home here in the Black Hills before the pressure gradient that is causing our current wind event settled in to blow things around.

Our winds could top +65 mph and may cause power outages and make driving difficult for high-profile vehicles and smaller cars. So if you have travel plans on the interstate, please be aware of that. Breathing concerns may also come about because of blowing dust and other airborne particles.

The rain and snow mix that will dot the weather map tonight will be very short-lived, and drier and more stable conditions are coming into view very shortly. For those who got snow or are forecasted to get snow, you are only looking at a dusting to about an inch or two in the northern hills thanks to those typical upsloping winds that add to the totals.

Another weak systems comes around late in the day Wednesday, so I kept the chance of thicker cloud cover on the Seven Day Forecast just in case. We are not looking at anything measurable, but I still want you to be aware of the possibility.

Overall, we are heading towards a week that is close to our average temperature of 39-40°.

Tonight clouds and a rain/snow mix, 33°. Then Tuesday 43° and mostly cloudy with late-day clearing.

