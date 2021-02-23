Advertisement

Windy and Cooler Today with some Hills & Wyoming Snow Showers

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A vigorous upper level disturbance will move through today. This system will bring gusty winds again, along with some rain and snow shower activity, mainly Hills, northeast Wyoming and perhaps northwest South Dakota. Wind gusts to 55 mph and even higher are likely again today, mainly north and east of the Hills. On Monday, a 77 mph wind gust was reported in Buffalo, SD.

Calmer weather is on tap for Wednesday as the system moves east. The rest of the week now looks rather quiet with generally seasonable temperatures.

Windy and Much Warmer Today