Advertisement

RCAS pitches prom after high school graduation

HomeSlice Media hosting Prom for RCAS students after graduation
Homeslice Media speaks about hosting RCAS prom
Homeslice Media speaks about hosting RCAS prom(KOTA KEVN)
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon announced Rapid City area high school students would not have a prom.

The goal is to maintain COVID-19 restrictions at level one, which means in-person classes five days a week.

“I promise you, none of us find any joy in making these tough decisions, and I promise you our number one priority is to remain at level one the rest of the school year,” Simmon said. “Ensure that students complete the school year successfully and watch our 2021 graduates walk across the stage in front of family and friends at the end of May, that’s our goal, and that’s the finish line.”

HomeSlice Media is hosting a Prom after graduation. All the details are still being worked out. RCAS will sell tickets and handle security to make sure the event is safe.

“We welcome reaching out and talking to a lot of parents if they have any questions or concerns for parents,” Simon said. “We’ll obviously need some parents, schools, and local businesses, so we can still put on a cool prom for our kids. There is a lot of stuff that is all in the air as far as you can imagine. It’s a complicated event to put together, we’ll have more details as we go forward, but that is the plan for now.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
James Jumping Eagle
Murder suspect in custody
Construction begins Monday on I-90.
Construction on I-90 starts Monday in Rapid City
The app was down for awhile.
Lyft misses payment to renew operating license in Rapid City leaving rideshare drivers in limbo

Latest News

James Jumping Eagle
Flormann Street murder suspect faces federal charges for unrelated crime
Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near...
Keystone business owner reacts to potential Mount Rushmore fireworks celebration
RCAS teachers will be working along other tribal schools
RCAS awarded ‘Mentor school’ for exemplar implementation of Native American history and culture standards
Changes were proposed to marijuana laws in Pierre.
Marijuana activists propose compromise to legislators regarding medical marijuana