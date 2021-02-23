Advertisement

‘She is a sweetheart:’ Grandson remembers 82-year-old grandmother after her murder

McGovern’s family said Monday that the quick arrest in the cases was reassuring and said they felt blessed that it happened so fast.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Police announced the arrest ver the weekend of a suspect in the murder of 82-year old Reta McGovern in her home on Feb. 10.

Police say 45-year old James Jumping Eagle was arrested near Manderson on the Pine Ridge Reservation on Saturday.

McGovern’s family said Monday that the quick arrest in the cases was reassuring and said they felt blessed that it happened so fast.

McGovern’s grandson says they can sleep a little better now but are still struggling with a crime that seems to make no sense.

“One time she got into an argument with a telemarketer many years ago, and that’s like the only enemy she’s ever made,” Zach Gibson, McGovern’s grandson said. “And she is a sweetheart, warm smile, super nice. It’s unfortunate that this would happen to her too because she is so much more than the 82-year old woman who was murdered. she was a very very caring individual. it doesn’t make any sense. It’s pretty hard.”

Gibson says the family is grateful for the outpouring of support they’ve had from the community and for the work of law enforcement

