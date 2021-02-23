Advertisement

RCPD searches for missing 10-year-old boy

The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old who was last seen Monday...
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Gunner Gayton of Rapid City was last seen on Feb. 23 on the 500 block of E. North Street wearing a gray hoodie, black jeans, black shoes and a black and white checkered beanie.

He is about 4′7″ and weighs 90 lbs, with brunette hair and brown eyes.

Officers worked through the night to check a variety of addresses for Gayton, and continue their efforts today.

The police are asking for the public’s assistance in searching for Gayton. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact police immediately at 394-4131.

