Noem calls for Attorney General to resign following fatal crash investigation

The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and killing a pedestrian near Highmore in September.(KOTA/KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem is calling for South Dakota’s top law enforcement officer to resign after he was charged with three misdemeanors in connection to a fatal crash.

On Tuesday, Noem issued a statement saying she believes Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should resign now that the investigation into the crash is complete.

“Now that the investigation has closed and charges have been filed, I believe the Attorney General should resign,” Noem said. “I have reviewed the material we are releasing, starting today, and I encourage others to review it as well.”

Prosecutors announced charges last week in connection to a Sept. 12 crash where Ravnsborg struck and killed Joseph Boever near Highmore. The charges were all misdemeanors, and prosecutors said they do not indicate Ravnsborg was criminally responsible for Boever’s death.

Ravnsborg has previously said he does not plan on resigning. Some state lawmakers have indicated they may move to impeach Ravnsborg.

