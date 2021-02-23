Advertisement

Mt. Plowmore, SnowBeGone Kenobi among 12 winning names in SDDOT snowplow naming contest

In western South Dakota, snowplows named Art, Mt. Plowmore and Polar Patroller will be clearing away snow.
(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - What if state snowplows had names? South Dakota Department of Transportation boldly asked this question to South Dakotans in January by kicking off a contest.

After sifting through all 821 submissions, SDDOT staff voted on 12 winning names for snowplows in each area of the state.

In western South Dakota, snowplows named Art, Mt. Plowmore and Polar Patroller will be clearing away snow. Each winner gets to pose with a plow before the winter season ends.

Here’s the full list of winning names and the locations:

  • Aberdeen: Darth Blader
  • Belle Fourche: Art
  • Custer: Mt. Plowmore
  • Huron: Snow Mater
  • Mitchell: Blizzard Wizard
  • Mobridge: Winter Warrior
  • Pierre: Lewis & Clark
  • Rapid City: Polar Patroller
  • Sioux Falls: SnowBeGone Kenobi
  • Watertown: Thaw Enforcement
  • Winner: Walter the Salter
  • Yankton: Frosty the Snowplow

This was the first time the department held a contest to name its plows.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

