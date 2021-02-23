Mt. Plowmore, SnowBeGone Kenobi among 12 winning names in SDDOT snowplow naming contest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - What if state snowplows had names? South Dakota Department of Transportation boldly asked this question to South Dakotans in January by kicking off a contest.

After sifting through all 821 submissions, SDDOT staff voted on 12 winning names for snowplows in each area of the state.

In western South Dakota, snowplows named Art, Mt. Plowmore and Polar Patroller will be clearing away snow. Each winner gets to pose with a plow before the winter season ends.

Here’s the full list of winning names and the locations:

Aberdeen: Darth Blader

Belle Fourche: Art

Custer: Mt. Plowmore

Huron: Snow Mater

Mitchell: Blizzard Wizard

Mobridge: Winter Warrior

Pierre: Lewis & Clark

Rapid City: Polar Patroller

Sioux Falls: SnowBeGone Kenobi

Watertown: Thaw Enforcement

Winner: Walter the Salter

Yankton: Frosty the Snowplow

This was the first time the department held a contest to name its plows.

