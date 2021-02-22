Windy and Much Warmer Today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Downslope winds and a ridge of high pressure aloft will combine to produce well above normal temperatures today.

However, those strong winds aloft will translate down to the surface, leading to gusty northwest winds up to 45 and 55 miles per hour at time in gusts. This requires Wind Advisories and High Wind Warning to be issued for the plains east and north of the Black Hills today.

Tomorrow will be colder with some snow showers likely in the hills and in northeast Wyoming.

Wednesday will be quiet, with a milder day Thursday followed by chillier weather just in time for the last weekend of February.

