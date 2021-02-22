Advertisement

Taco Bell unveils Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco

Taco Bell has unveiled a new chicken taco.
Taco Bell has unveiled a new chicken taco.(Source: Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taco Bell wants to make a chicken sandwich with a twist.

The fast-food chain is preparing to test its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco.

The taco features fried chicken marinated in jalapeño buttermilk, coated in tortilla chips and topped with chipotle sauce.

Taco Bell describes the shell as puffy bread that’s shaped like a taco.

Starting March 11, Taco Bell will test the new taco at participating restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

It’s expected to roll out nationwide later this year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
James Jumping Eagle
Murder suspect in custody
Construction begins Monday on I-90.
Construction on I-90 starts Monday in Rapid City
The app was down for awhile.
Lyft misses payment to renew operating license in Rapid City leaving rideshare drivers in limbo
Officials say an active shooter walked into the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana,...
‘It felt like we were in a war’: Eyewitnesses thankful to walk away from La. gun store shootout

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 5, 2020 file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Supreme Court won’t halt turnover of Trump’s tax records
FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the...
Dominion Voting Systems sues ‘MyPillow Guy’ for $1.3 billion
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from porn star Stormy Daniels, who sought to...
Court won’t revive porn star’s defamation suit against Trump
More and more people are suffering from headaches during the pandemic due to stress, which is...
Make Sunday’s DIY Diffuser