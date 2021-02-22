Advertisement

Sheridan Cooks - Welcome Market Hall - Delicious Food & A Wine Shop

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Welcome Market Hall offers Sheridan residents a unique dining and cocktail experience. Trained chef create delicious cuisine, bartenders craft great cocktails, and there’s a wine shop where one can purchase a bottle to enjoy.

The full story is on this edition of Sheridan Cooks.

Welcome Market Hall is open for indoor dining and takeout Tuesday through Saturday from 11am until 8pm, except the café which is open at 7am. The wine shop is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11am until 8pm, too.

Check out their website: www.welcomemarkethall.com!

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
James Jumping Eagle
Murder suspect in custody
Construction begins Monday on I-90.
Construction on I-90 starts Monday in Rapid City
The app was down for awhile.
Lyft misses payment to renew operating license in Rapid City leaving rideshare drivers in limbo
Officials say an active shooter walked into the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana,...
‘It felt like we were in a war’: Eyewitnesses thankful to walk away from La. gun store shootout

Latest News

Sheridan Cooks - Frackelton's in Sheridan, known for Creative Cuisine
Sheridan Cooks - Frackelton’s, Known for Creative Cuisine in Sheridan
Sheridan Cooks - The Chocolate Tree's Valentine's Day Treats
Sheridan Cooks - The Chocolate Tree’s Valentine’s Day Treats
Sheridan Cooks - Smith Alley Brewery, Part 2
Sheridan Cooks - Smith Alley Brewery, Part 2
Sheridan Cooks - Smith Alley Brewing Company
Sheridan Cooks - Smith Alley Brewing Company