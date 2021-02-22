Republican legislator calls for Ravnsborg resignation

PIERRE, S.D. - Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is facing calls for his resignation from within his own party.

State Rep. Tim Goodwin (R-Rapid City) is calling for Ravnsborg to resign after he was charged with three misdemeanors last week.

“What’s best for the citizens of South Dakota?” Goodwin asks. “My recommendation is that our Attorney General needs to do the honorable thing and resign his post. He needs to do it immediately so we as a state can move forward. Once Jason Ravnsborg has resigned his position, our Governor can appoint a new Attorney General.”

Goodwin is the first Republican legislator to publicly call for Ravnsborg resignation since he struck and killed Joe Boever outside of Highmore last September. The South Dakota Democratic Party called for Ravnsborg’s resignation in a statement last week.

When asked if he would support impeachment of the sitting Attorney General, Goodwin said “I think it is best for everyone, including Ravnsborg, to resign.”

If Ravnsborg were to be impeached, it would be the first impeachment trial in South Dakota history. Sources have confirmed to Dakota News Now/KOTA that discussions have been had within the Republican House caucus about pursuing impeachment, although no articles have been formally introduced at this point in time.

If articles of impeachment were to be introduced against Ravnsborg, they would have to be filed by 5 P.M. Tuesday. If articles were to be filed after that, House rules would have to be suspended, with two thirds of the State House voting in favor of doing so.

Ravnsborg has not provided a comment on impeachment at this time.

This is a developing story.