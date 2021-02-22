Pennington County Sheriff’s Office shows off its new recruits
Captain of investigations, Tony Harrison, was in the studio to talk about the purpose of the robots and show how they work.
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pennington County Sheriff’s Office shows off its new technology, robots.
Captain of investigations, Tony Harrison, was in the studio to talk about the purpose of the robots and show how they work.
Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.