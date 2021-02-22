Advertisement

Oceti Sakowin writer, musician activist Zitkala-Sa celebrated by Google Doodle on 145th birthday

Monday’s Google Doodle honors a Yankton Sioux Tribe writer, musician, and activist on her 145th...
Monday’s Google Doodle honors a Yankton Sioux Tribe writer, musician, and activist on her 145th birthday.(Google)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monday’s Google Doodle is celebrating a Yankton Sioux Tribe writer, musician and Oceti Sakowin activist on her 145th birthday.

Zitkala-Sa was born on Feb. 22, 1876, and brought traditional Native American stories to a wide audience. Zitkala-Sa published legends collected from Native American culture and autobiographical narratives between 1900 and 1904.

Zitkala-Sa collaborated with American composer William F. Hanson to write the first Native American opera, The Sun Dance Opera, in 1913. Premiering at the Orpheus Hall in Vernal, Utah, the production featured members of the Ute Nation.

Politically, Zitkala-Sa was instrumental in the passage of legislation that increased Native American governance. She lobbied and influenced the passage of the Indian Citizenship Act in 1924 and the Indian Reorganization Act in 1934. In 1926, she co-founded the National Council of American Indians. The council lobbied for Native American’s rights to U.S. citizenship and other civil rights. She was also involved in the movement for women’s rights.

Zitkala-Sa died on Jan. 26, 1938, in Washington D.C. She was buried at Arlington National Cemetary in Virginia.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
James Jumping Eagle
Murder suspect in custody
Construction begins Monday on I-90.
Construction on I-90 starts Monday in Rapid City
The app was down for awhile.
Lyft misses payment to renew operating license in Rapid City leaving rideshare drivers in limbo

Latest News

PCSO shows off their new technology; robots.
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office shows off its new recruits
Pennington County Sheriff's Office
Pennington County Sheriff's Office
Gov. Noem outlines how much is available for cities and counties.
Noem rallies South Dakota delegation to fight for Mount Rushmore fireworks
On Monday, KOTA Territory News was given three letters that Noem sent to South Dakota’s...
Noem urges SD delegation to fight for Mount Rushmore Fireworks