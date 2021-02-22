Noem among 16 GOP governors requesting Biden withdraws from federal oil, gas ban

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem joined 16 other Republican governors in calling on President Joe Biden to withdraw his executive order that paused new oil and gas developments on federal lands.

Back in January, President Biden signed Executive Order 14008 as apart of his aggressive climate change approach. His signature shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline, got the U.S. back in the Paris Climate Accord and paused new oil and gas developments on federal lands.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon also signed the letter that criticizes President Biden’s order. The GOP Governors argue the executive order has a negative impact on several states saying it will damage economies in western states with large tracts of federal land. According to a letter from the Governors, the EO will also cause energy costs to spike by $1.7 billion per year.

The order has the effect of “chasing away capital investment for long-term economic growth and undermining public services, public conservation, public safety, public education, and more,” the governors said in the letter.

READ: Joint Letter to President Biden on the Oil and Gas Ban

The governors were unified in their support for an “all of the above energy approach” and said that “as governors, we believe that solutions come from innovation, not regulation,” stressing the importance of state primacy for emission standards.

“You began your presidency with calls for unity, specifically to end the divide that pits urban versus rural, and as Republican leaders, we stand ready to work with your Administration to advance our states and country,” the letter said. “In contrast, the lack of consultation with our states demonstrated by [the order] is alarming, showing disregard for the citizens we serve and the businesses that employ them and keep our country running and our nation secure.”

The 17 signers of the letter are: Governors Mark Gordon (WY), Kay Ivey (AL), Mike Dunleavy (AK), Doug Ducey (AZ), Asa Hutchinson (AR), Brad Little (ID), Eric Holcomb (IN), Tate Reeves (MS), Mike Parson (MO), Greg Gianforte (MT), Pete Ricketts (NE), Doug Burgum (ND), Kevin Stitt (OK), Kristi Noem (SD), Bill Lee (TN), Greg Abbott (TX) and Spencer Cox (UT).

