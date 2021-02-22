Advertisement

Lyft fee paid after licensing drama with Rapid City

The app was down for awhile.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As of early Monday Morning, Lyft paid the operating fee to Rapid City

It’s an annual bill for Lyft due on Feb.14. Lyft owes $1,500 to Rapid City in order to operate in the City of Presidents. When the money didn’t show up by Feb. 18, the city took steps to stop the app from working effectively shutting Lyft down.

But as a show of good faith, the city allowed Lyft drivers to continue operating through the weekend with the stipulation that the money is received by Monday.

As drivers wonder about the upcoming week, Lyft paid the fee putting them back in business.

