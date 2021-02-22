Advertisement

30 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Monday

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota saw a relatively low number of new coronavirus cases Monday as active cases continued to edge downward.

The Department of Health reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total known cases to 111,334.

Monday’s new cases included eight new cases in Pennington County and two in Lawrence County and one each in Jackson, Corson and Dewey counties. On the other side of the state, the state’s largest county, Minnehaha, didn’t report a positive case.

Active cases fell slightly to 1,933 Monday. This comes after active cases declined to under 2,000 over the weekend - the first time they fell below that point since late August. This number approached 20,000 in November, but has fallen sharply over the past couple of months.

The state’s total COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 1,863 Monday. Officials reported 10 deaths over the weekend.

Current hospitalizations rose by four to 94. This number has also fallen in recent months after peaking in November but has hovered between 80-100 over the previous few weeks.

A total of 123,049 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to the Department of Health. Of those, 62,586 have received both doses required to maximize immunity.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
James Jumping Eagle
Murder suspect in custody
Construction begins Monday on I-90.
Construction on I-90 starts Monday in Rapid City
The app was down for awhile.
Lyft misses payment to renew operating license in Rapid City leaving rideshare drivers in limbo
Officials say an active shooter walked into the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana,...
‘It felt like we were in a war’: Eyewitnesses thankful to walk away from La. gun store shootout

Latest News

SD Gov. Noem answers questions in exclusive interview
Noem among 16 GOP governors requesting Biden withdraws from federal oil, gas ban
More and more people are suffering from headaches during the pandemic due to stress, which is...
Make Sunday’s DIY Diffuser
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
Republican legislator calls for Ravnsborg resignation
The pandemic has changed the way the Scouts conduct their sales.
Girl Scout Cookie Sales