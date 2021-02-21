Advertisement

Vitalant saw a drop in donations due to last weeks cold temperatures

Vitalant offers a free COVID-19 antibody test when you donate blood.
Vitalant offers a free COVID-19 antibody test when you donate blood.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vitalant saw a severe decrease in blood donations due to the wintery weather in Rapid City and across the nation.

The enterprise cancelled dozen of blood drives meaning they lost out on more than 1,200 blood and platelet donations.

With this loss, Molly Barari from Vitalant says they have to pull from their supply.

”All the weather we’ve been having across the country, it is so important for people to come out and donate right now to do their part to help replenish the supply. Since Vitalant is part of a national network we can send products wherever they’re needed the most and we can do our part to ensure that the blood products get to the patients who needs them the most,” says Barari.

If you are interested in donations, Barari says you can get important health information like a pulse, blood pressure, and cholesterol reading.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The app was down for awhile.
Lyft misses payment to renew operating license in Rapid City leaving rideshare drivers in limbo
James T. Cunningham, 26, is charged with murder. (Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
Ellsworth airman gets 18 years for killing 6-month-old son
James Jumping Eagle
Suspect identified in murder of 82 year old
James Jumping Eagle
Murder suspect in custody
Drugs and guns seized in drug task force
More than 36 pounds of drugs, guns seized in three month period

Latest News

This is at the front of the Lyft's car.
Rapid City has yet to receive payment from Lyft to renew operating license
Construction begins Monday on I-90.
Construction on I-90 starts Monday in Rapid City
Keating Resources announced that South Dakota’s first sportsbook will open the day after...
Deadwood Dicks to be site of South Dakota’s first sportsbook
Terry Peak is seeing a great season.
Terry Peak sees strong turnout after the temperatures rise