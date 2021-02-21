Advertisement

Rapid City residents ‘walk for warmth’ to raise money for heating energy

Each year, the Salvation Army sponsors the walk to raise money to assist families struggling to...
Each year, the Salvation Army sponsors the walk to raise money to assist families struggling to stay warm during the cold winter months.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The freezing cold temperatures this past week were hit especially hard in Texas where many were left in the dark. The outages are being attributed to the overuse of energy.

This year’s Walk for Warmth took place amid a looming energy crisis in the United States, and particularly in the state of Texas. Each year, the Salvation Army sponsors the walk to raise money to assist families struggling to stay warm during the cold winter months.

Black Hills Salvation Army Coordinator Javier Moreno said that the crisis in Texas showcases how important energy is to keep people safe and warm, and just how at-risk it can be.

“To be able to provide for those families is also very important so that if they do face that financial crisis, we can be able to come in and provide that assistance.”

While temps fell well below zero here in the north, those in Texas saw theirs drop into the twenties.

Our chief Meteorologist Rhonda Lee said that while that temperature may not sound bad for us, the freeze caused many Texans across the state to overuse energy.

“I would say that this has been an interesting study in culture and what you’re used to, and even psychologically, what you’re able to handle,” Lee said. “It’s pretty plain to see that the mindsets are different from north to south.”

The Salvation Army is expected to raise over $20,000 to provide for families in need of warmth.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James T. Cunningham, 26, is charged with murder. (Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
Ellsworth airman gets 18 years for killing 6-month-old son
James Jumping Eagle
Suspect identified in murder of 82 year old
The app was down for awhile.
Lyft misses payment to renew operating license in Rapid City leaving rideshare drivers in limbo
Drugs and guns seized in drug task force
More than 36 pounds of drugs, guns seized in three month period
A photo of Jason Ravnsborg's vehicle following the Sept. 12 crash. Officials say the photograph...
Ravnsborg charged with 3 misdemeanors for fatally striking Highmore man with car

Latest News

Deadwood is celebrating the year of the ox with arts and crafts
Deadwood celebrates the Chinese New Year
Terry Peak is seeing a great season.
Terry Peak sees strong turnout after the temperatures rise
Twenty U.S. Service Members still hold Medals of Honor for their actions at the Wounded Knee...
State legislators hope to open investigation into Wounded Knee service members
Thirty-two pounds of methamphetamine, four pounds of cocaine, 56 grams of heroin, and 14 guns...
More than 36 pounds of drugs, guns seized in three month period