Advertisement

Rapid City has yet to receive payment from Lyft to renew operating license

This is at the front of the Lyft's car.
This is at the front of the Lyft's car.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The pandemic has delayed the time it takes Lyft drivers to get their background checks approved by the company, meaning there are less drivers on the roads.

The decrease in drivers means longer wait times for riders before a pickup.

So if you have an important place to be like the airport or work, rideshare driver Laurie Schlecht says you can schedule ahead through their Facebook page.

”And that driver would go over to them and they’ll request in the app and then that ride continues from there because as a Lyft driver we do not get paid for going to our passengers. It’s just the time that they are in the car with us so we like to make it a little easier to make arrangements ahead of time,” says Schlecht.

If you would like to take advantage of scheduling ahead, you can find the link to the local Lyft Facebook here.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The app was down for awhile.
Lyft misses payment to renew operating license in Rapid City leaving rideshare drivers in limbo
James T. Cunningham, 26, is charged with murder. (Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
Ellsworth airman gets 18 years for killing 6-month-old son
James Jumping Eagle
Suspect identified in murder of 82 year old
James Jumping Eagle
Murder suspect in custody
Drugs and guns seized in drug task force
More than 36 pounds of drugs, guns seized in three month period

Latest News

Vitalant offers a free COVID-19 antibody test when you donate blood.
Vitalant saw a drop in donations due to last weeks cold temperatures
Construction begins Monday on I-90.
Construction on I-90 starts Monday in Rapid City
Keating Resources announced that South Dakota’s first sportsbook will open the day after...
Deadwood Dicks to be site of South Dakota’s first sportsbook
Terry Peak is seeing a great season.
Terry Peak sees strong turnout after the temperatures rise