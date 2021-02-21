Construction on I-90 starts Monday in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The DOT plans to construct a diverging diamond interchange at Lacrosse Street to help the flow of traffic in that busy business district.

This interchange will divert traffic to the opposite side of the bridge, over the interstate, making left turns easier for traffic and goes back to normal as cars leave the bridge.

The DOT says that traffic volumes for that Street are projected to increase by 35 to 65 percent by 2035.

”It was all about safety and capacity,” says Jesse Nelson from the DOT. “I mean we recognized that traffic does get quite backed up, up there, and also there are some statistics for accidents.”

In 2021, the DOT plans to first make improvements to I-90 including the addition of auxiliary lanes to the interstate and widening the bridge at Maple Street.

In the end, this project will improve ramps, add new signals and lighting, and make improvements to pedestrian and bicycle travel.

And with such a major project, come traffic problems.

“There’s going to be cones on the interstate,” says Nelson. “So whenever we put cones on the interstate, I urge people just pay very close attention to what you’re doing as you’re driving through there. Be prepared for people to suddenly slow down, leave some room between the car in front of you. We really don’t want to see those rear end accidents on the interstate.”

The project plans to start on Monday and finish in June of 2023.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.