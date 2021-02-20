The Rapid City council looks to meet every month to help communication between members

Advertisement

Rapid City Council members to meet every month to go over topics.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Council wants to get together every month to go over topics regarding the council and the community, it’s a time for council members to discuss topics.

On Friday, they went over past public concerns while also looking toward the future.

The aim of these monthly meetings is to help foster communication between council members since they only have limited time during official public meetings.

No actions will be taken at these meetings and they are closed to the public, but the city says the community is more than happy to send in comments to be addressed.

”Anytime that we can sit down and listen to one another, that’s huge, that’s really good not only for us as council but it’s good for the community as well because we’re representing our constituents right,” says Rapid City Council President Laura Armstrong.

Next month the council is looking to go over the topic of Social Media pages for elected officials.

