Terry Peak sees strong turnout after the temperatures rise

Terry Peak is seeing a great season.
Terry Peak is seeing a great season.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - Terry Peak had a slow start to their season due to the mild winter, but Marking Director Linda Derosier says they have had a fantastic season so far and they are even looking to hire more people.

Last week, the freezing temperatures put a damper on the number of people hitting the slopes, but she says they are making up for it this weekend and have seen a great crowd.

But with all the weather we have been seeing in the Black Hills, not all of their runs are open.

”Mainly what’s not open is just kind of what we call the middle mountain,” says Derosier. “Those would be the tree runs, the glade areas, the ones we don’t make snow on, the ones we don’t groom. So those are the runs we don’t have open, otherwise, all the major runs that we have we’ve made a lot of snow on them, coverage is very good, and we’re grooming them nightly.”

In order for those runs to open, Terry Peak needs a few more inches of natural snow because they can’t make snow in those harder-to-reach areas.

But looking forward, Derosier says they could be opening those areas very soon.

As we are in the midst of the Winter Tourism season, Terry Peak plans to continue operating for the next six to seven weeks but there is no confirmed end date.

”We’ve had a very strong season and our season this year is every bit as strong as it was last year so things are looking good for Terry Peak,” says Derosier

For more information about Terry Peak and the job openings, you can click here.

