Sunny and mild Sunday/Monday, Rain/snow returns Tuesday

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some of us today saw a brief snow shower or light rain shower if you were lucky. Most of the activity was in the southern Black Hills and along/south of I-90. This shortwave disturbance will continue to push toward the plains, but may still have a little energy left behind it to bring a light snow shower or some flurries into the area tonight. Overnight, skies will clear and temperatures will dip into the low 20s.

We are expecting some mild air to move into the region Sunday and Monday, accompanied by dry and sunny conditions. A slight breeze should be expected both days, with Monday being the breeziest of the two. A pleasant end to the weekend for any outdoors activities. A light sweater/sweatshirt should suffice in the afternoon!

Temperatures will return near average by the middle of the week (36°F) and another round of rain/snow will be coming our way Tuesday. NE Wyoming will be favorable for rain and snow in the morning hours Tuesday, and the Black Hills could see an isolated rain/snow mix around noon. This does not look to be a widespread event, mainly just isolated showers. Accumulations look minimal.

Drying out and staying near average for the remainder of the week.

