Snow For Saturday then Sun for Your Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Things are calming down nationwide, and the Black Hills region is no exception. The record breaking lows are a thing of the past and it doesn’t look like we will have a round two anytime soon.

There is a trough that is approaching the area and you will see clouds move in overnight and our temperature hold steady in the mid-30′s through the day on Saturday. The trough is using up the balance of a little bit of Pacific moisture from the west coast and with cold air in place the scene is set for light snow showers through the day. After that system is finished, we are looking at the rest of the weekend to be some of the warmest conditions that we have seen since February 4th.

Once the trough sets in, we are looking much better. Highs will stay above average until Wednesday and then the cold sets back in. It will not be as drastic as last week and there will be a chance for a rain and snow mix by mid-week

The low for Rapid City will be 18° with light snow, and a mostly cloudy with off-and-on snow for Saturday with a high of 39°.

