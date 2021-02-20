Advertisement

Deadwood celebrates the Chinese New Year

Deadwood is celebrating the year of the ox with arts and crafts
Deadwood is celebrating the year of the ox with arts and crafts(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - Deadwood hosted their annual Chinese New Year Party on Saturday educating the youth on the history of the town.

A group of kids got together at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center in Deadwood to learn about the town’s history while also doing arts and crafts.

The kids learned what the Year of the Ox means and they also learned about the traditions behind Chinese New Year that make it so special.

Education Director for the center, Amanda Brown, says Deadwood has a long history.

”I do think that knowing the history of the place you live is extremely important. Deadwood had a very large Chinese community at the start of it in 1876 all the way to 1930, so we like to celebrate that,” says Brown.

The kids attending also got a Chinese-style lunch and a red envelope ceremony.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James T. Cunningham, 26, is charged with murder. (Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
Ellsworth airman gets 18 years for killing 6-month-old son
James Jumping Eagle
Suspect identified in murder of 82 year old
The app was down for awhile.
Lyft misses payment to renew operating license in Rapid City leaving rideshare drivers in limbo
Drugs and guns seized in drug task force
More than 36 pounds of drugs, guns seized in three month period
A photo of Jason Ravnsborg's vehicle following the Sept. 12 crash. Officials say the photograph...
Ravnsborg charged with 3 misdemeanors for fatally striking Highmore man with car

Latest News

Terry Peak is seeing a great season.
Terry Peak sees strong turnout after the temperatures rise
Twenty U.S. Service Members still hold Medals of Honor for their actions at the Wounded Knee...
State legislators hope to open investigation into Wounded Knee service members
Thirty-two pounds of methamphetamine, four pounds of cocaine, 56 grams of heroin, and 14 guns...
More than 36 pounds of drugs, guns seized in three month period
Since Thursday, Lyft Drivers in Rapid City have not been able to accept rides coming from...
Lyft misses payment to renew operating license in Rapid City leaving rideshare drivers in limbo