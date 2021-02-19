Advertisement

Trying to warm up to Freezing Today

Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite the sunshine, a temperature inversion is holding strong late this morning. The higher hills may climb above 32 this afternoon, but it’s going to be close in town Rapid City, and doubtful at the airport.

An upper level trough will move across the area tomorrow. This system will bring a few scattered snow showers, with a minor accumulation possible in the higher hills and in Crook County, Wyoming.

Sunday looks sunny and seasonable, with warmer air arriving early next week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of Jason Ravnsborg's vehicle following the Sept. 12 crash. Officials say the photograph...
Ravnsborg charged with 3 misdemeanors for fatally striking Highmore man with car
Dick and Janes
Adult Sex Store Gets Nearly $300K from Rapid City
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
Ravnsborg makes statement after being charged with 3 misdemeanors in fatal crash
Pennington County State’s Attorney, business owner react to Ravnsborg charges
news
South Dakota single mother says she braves cold, living in her car

Latest News

Much warmer Weather is Coming
warmer ahead
Warmer Weather Ahead for the Black Hills
Rapid Cityi 7 Day Forecast
Slowly but Surely, we’re Headed Above Freezing late this Week
Rapid Cityi 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast