Trying to warm up to Freezing Today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite the sunshine, a temperature inversion is holding strong late this morning. The higher hills may climb above 32 this afternoon, but it’s going to be close in town Rapid City, and doubtful at the airport.

An upper level trough will move across the area tomorrow. This system will bring a few scattered snow showers, with a minor accumulation possible in the higher hills and in Crook County, Wyoming.

Sunday looks sunny and seasonable, with warmer air arriving early next week.

