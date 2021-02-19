Advertisement

Thune says Trump allies engaging in ‘cancel culture’

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. In an interview with The Associated Press, Sen. Thune, the chamber's No. 2 Republican, likened Trump's insults of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to "food fights within the family," saying they hurt the Republican party's goals. Thune also talked about his vote to acquit Trump of inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead.(Tom Williams/Pool Photo via AP File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Republican Sen. John Thune is criticizing activists and party leaders for engaging in “cancel culture” by rushing to censure GOP senators for voting to convict former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial.

The Senate’s number two Republican said Thursday that although he voted to acquit Trump last week, Republicans who found him guilty of inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol should not be censured for taking a “vote of conscience.”

Thune’s remarks come as the GOP looks for a path back to majorities in the House and Senate while grappling with Trump’s enduring hold on the party.

