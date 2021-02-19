Suspect identified in murder of 82 year old

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police say they’re looking for 45-year old James Jumping Eagle of Rapid City.

They say forensic evidence they recovered during the investigation of the murder on Flormann Street connected Jumping Eagle to the scene and they say they believe he’s responsible for her death.

McGovern was found in her home February 10th with a laceration to her throat.

If you have any information on where Jumping Eagle might be ... you’re asked to contact police at 605-394-4131.

You can also submit a tip anonymously by texting ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

