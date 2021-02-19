Much warmer Weather is Coming

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The big thaw is underway. We are all ready for it. At least I know that I am. Our high pressure is bringing up the temperatures – for now - but there is another trough coming up in about a day. It will be short-lived but just enough to give us the energy we need to drop off a few snow showers across the area. Nothing huge, but an inconvenience at best. We are not expecting any measurable snow out of this next system. Perhaps a flurry or two in the mix on Saturday, but that should do it.

We are really looking forward to the weekend and the exiting of that trough early Sunday. After that the sunny weather and warmer temperatures that will be ushered in via the ridge will be here to stay for a few days. That rebuilding of the ridge will bring us prolonged sun, a few passing clouds and did I mention the warmth? The nicer moderate conditions will stay around to make next week better than what we have seen in a while.

Temperatures will be above our average of 40° for this time of the year and we will stay this way through most of next week. There is another chance of some snow by the end of next week, but we will monitor that system and keep an eye on it as it heads our way.

Tonight a few clouds, but mostly clear and 7°. Then Friday 34° and mostly sunny.

