Advertisement

Girl Scout cookies are now available

cookies
cookies(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Girl Scout Cookie sales have kicked off, but like many things in the past year -- there are some differences when it comes to getting your cookies.

Girl Scouts won’t be going door to door this year. And they will also be wearing masks while selling at outdoor locations -- staying behind tables and having as little contact as possible.

Local troop leader Taylor Clark says selling the cookies helps the kids come out of their shells. Her troop will be at Gizzi’s coffee on the weekends from 10 AM until noon. And all cookie-selling locations can be found on the cookie locator app.

Clark’s troop is also allowing you to buy cookies that can be donated to airmen and first responders.

”We usually donate our extra cookies in our donations to first responders or guys on deployment. We think it helps them and lifts their spirts to have people thinking about them so that’s what we do,” Taylor Clark Troop leader 76313

For Clark’s specific Troop, all the proceeds will go to helping build a Veterans garden, hosting a VA clothing drive, and raising money for foster car bedding and a local animal shelter.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of Jason Ravnsborg's vehicle following the Sept. 12 crash. Officials say the photograph...
Ravnsborg charged with 3 misdemeanors for fatally striking Highmore man with car
James T. Cunningham, 26, is charged with murder. (Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
Ellsworth airman gets 18 years for killing 6-month-old son
Dick and Janes
Adult Sex Store Gets Nearly $300K from Rapid City
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
Ravnsborg makes statement after being charged with 3 misdemeanors in fatal crash
James Jumping Eagle
Suspect identified in murder of 82 year old

Latest News

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R- S.D.) watches Joan Petersen get vaccinated at Monument Health's...
Rep. Johnson tours Monument’s vaccine clinic at the Rushmore Mall
Drugs and guns seized in drug task force
More than 36 pounds of drugs, guns seized in three month period
Black History is American History. It is a rich culture and history, so being able in a place...
BHSU athletes honor Black History Month
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaks on Capitol Hill in...
Thune says Trump allies engaging in ‘cancel culture’