Five STM athletes sign with top colleges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -St. Thomas More football players Ryan Wojcik and Charlie Larson signed to play at Northern State. Emily Johnson signed to run for the Mount Marty track and cross country teams. Sophia Janssen will play softball for Jamestown. Jenna Jacobson signed on the dotted line to play basketball at Dickinson State.

