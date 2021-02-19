Advertisement

Five STM athletes sign with top colleges

Strong group of Cavaliers ready to play in college
By Vic Quick
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -St. Thomas More football players Ryan Wojcik and Charlie Larson signed to play at Northern State. Emily Johnson signed to run for the Mount Marty track and cross country teams. Sophia Janssen will play softball for Jamestown. Jenna Jacobson signed on the dotted line to play basketball at Dickinson State.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Keszler steps down from council
City Council member in Sturgis steps down from position
news
South Dakota single mother says she braves cold, living in her car
A photo of Jason Ravnsborg's vehicle following the Sept. 12 crash. Officials say the photograph...
Ravnsborg charged with 3 misdemeanors for fatally striking Highmore man with car
Dick and Janes
Adult Sex Store Gets Nearly $300K from Rapid City

Latest News

2-18 bhsu women
Mines women, Stevens boys win rivalry matchups
2-18 bhsu women
BHSU women, Stevens boys win rivalry matchups
2-18 stm signings
Five STM athletes sign with top colleges
2-17 wall aow
Reid Hansen-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week