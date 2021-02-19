Advertisement

Ellsworth airman gets 18 years for killing 6-month-old son

James T. Cunningham, 26, is charged with murder. (Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An Ellsworth airman who was found guilty of murdering his six-month-old son has been sentenced to 18 years in military prison.

On Friday, a military panel found senior airman James T. Cunningham guilty in the death of his infant son.

Cunningham was arrested after police were called to a home on Hanover Street in Rapid City last March for a report of an unresponsive infant. The boy later died.

The prosecution says Cunningham punched the boy in the head while his defense claimed the child accidentally fell.

He also was reduced in rank will forfeit all pay and allowances and will be dishonorably discharged.

