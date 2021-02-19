Advertisement

BHSU athletes honor Black History Month

By Jeff Voss
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - From soul music by James Brown, and Aretha Franklin to collard greens and gumbo. Thursday night was a celebration of Black culture at Black Hills State.

February is Black History Month and to honor the impact of Black culture in America, the Athletics Department hosted Black culture night. The event was a collaborative effort by both students and staff at the university to give all students a chance to grow with a life lesson outside the classroom.

“It is a very rewarding experience,” Defensive line coach Mike Smith said. A lot of time they are learning something from me but I am learning something from them. With everything in the past year or two, I think it is important to create conversations, build bridges. What ends up happening is not just one side benefits but both sides benefit.”

“Building Black,” which stands for building love and cultural knowledge is about bringing everyone together in unity to learn not just about black history -- but the history of this nation as well.

“Black History is American History. It is a rich culture and history, so being able in a place like Spearfish and BHSU as we grow and diversify it is important to create events like this so that we can share pieces and components of our history so we can continue to grow and unify in that way,” Smith said.

Smith says many of the people who came by for soul food quickly came back for seconds.

