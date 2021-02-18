Advertisement

Warmer Days Ahead

Temperatures Closer to Normal
By Rhonda Lee
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will keep isolated and scattered flurries around though tonight and the very early morning hours of Thursday, and then the clearing and warming begins!

More warming is expected Friday and into early Saturday as an upper ridge slides over the region. Highs will be near freezing Friday, and slightly warmer Saturday, before a trough brings in some cooler air and slightly increases our chances for light snow around the area. There are greater chances of snow for our western counties. The latest models are showing us near average highs of 30s to low-40s after Sunday.

As we look ahead to next week we could have gustier winds come along, but we will keep an eye on that. Until then, enjoy the sun and much milder weather.

Tonight in Rapid City, partly to mostly cloudy and 2°. High tomorrow of 26° and partly to mostly sunny throughout the day.

