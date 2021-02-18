Ravnsborg makes statement after being charged with 3 misdemeanors in fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg speaking out after he was charged with three misdemeanors after he struck and killed a man with his car, authorities said Thursday.

Ravnsborg says he will continue to pray for Joe Boever, the man he fatally struck, and his family.

“This has been a difficult and trying time for everyone involved and I do want to take a moment to thank all the people that continued to reach out to me through emails, calls, letters, and most importantly, prayers,” Ravnsborg said in a statement sent to KOTA Territory News by a public relations firm. “Your support and encouragement is appreciated more than you will ever know.”

Jason Ravnsborg is facing misdemeanor charges of careless driving, operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile electronic device and driving out of his lane, Emily Sovell, deputy Hyde County state’s attorney, announced. Authorities said he was not talking on his phone at the time of the crash.

“This has been a difficult and trying time for everyone involved and I do want to take a moment to thank all the people that continued to reach out to me through emails, calls, letters, and most importantly, prayers. Your support and encouragement is appreciated more than you will ever know. I appreciate, more than ever, that the presumption of innocence placed within our legal system continues to work. I have always practiced this in my professional life and I understand it even better now as I see that we live in a society where every person enjoys the protection of the law. I have and will continue to pray for Joe Boever and his family. I cannot imagine their pain and loss and I do send my deepest condolences to them.”

“I appreciate, more than ever, that the presumption of innocence placed within our legal system continues to work,” he continued. “I have always practiced this in my professional life and I understand it even better now as I see that we live in a society where every person enjoys the protection of the law.”

Each charge is punishable by up to 30 days in jail and up to a $500 fine, Sovell said.

“I have and will continue to pray for Joe Boever and his family. I cannot imagine their pain and loss and I do send my deepest condolences to them,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.