Name of owners of STAR Academy main campus made public

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The purchase of the main campus of the STAR Academy in Custer has been approved by the state, making the winning bidders’ names public.

The purchasers are Paul and Haylee Vershure and Mark Neilsen and Kim Neilsen. They own a home building company and excavating company in Custer.

According to Ryan Brunner, the Commissioner of School and Public Lands, closing on the property is still a few months out, but the sale has been approved.

Brunner says that the two parties will form a new company or LLC for the project. Reality company Faith Lewis and Keller Williams Realty in Custer were represented in the sale

The main campus of the STAR Academy sold for $1,325,000 in an auction with three bidders. Bidding began at $1 million as the Feb.12 auction was the fourth time the STAR Academy went up for bid.

In September, 40 acres of the facility were auctioned off for $320,000. But since bids on the main campus were scarce, talks of authorizing demolition of the main campus were underway with Senate Bill 18 if the complex didn’t get any bids in the latest auction. The bill will now be tabled.

Now that the property is entirely sold, the state has nearly $2 million--this includes the $351,000 from repossession fines--from the sales. The money will go into a trust fund for the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

