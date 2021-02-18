Advertisement

Gov. Noem signs bill to expand critical care program for nursing facilities

COVID-19 testing schedule for South Dakota nursing homes and assisted living centers
COVID-19 testing schedule for South Dakota nursing homes and assisted living centers(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Human Services announced Thursday that Governor Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 32.

This allows for the expansion of the access critical nursing facility program. It’s been in effect since 2011 in the state, but now it will be able to expand to Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison, Platte Healthcare in Platte, and Tekawitha in Sisseton.

The program is already in facilities in Eureka, Gettysburg, Martin, Lemmon, Miller, Philip, Chamberlain, Hot Springs and Britton.

“This bill provides assurance to families that they will be able to choose nursing facility services close to home and avoid lengthy trips to visit loved ones,” South Dakota Department of Human Services Cabinet Secretary Shawnie Rechtenbaugh said. “Nursing facility care can be more expensive to deliver in smaller, more rural areas due to availability of staffing and delivery of goods and services to the location. An enhanced reimbursement process helps to make sure that these services remain available.”

This new legislation goes into effect on July 1.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Keszler steps down from council
City Council member in Sturgis steps down from position
news
South Dakota single mother says she braves cold, living in her car
RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
82-year-old Rapid City woman likely targeted in killing according to police
Dick and Janes
Adult Sex Store Gets Nearly $300,000 from Rapid City

Latest News

Name of owners of STAR Academy main campus made public
Minnesota returns land to Lower Sioux tribe
Lower Sioux Community in Minnesota gets ancestral land returned
The study said that of the 498 murders recorded in Wyoming between 2000 and 2019, 105, 21% of...
Indigenous people make up almost 25% of Wyoming murder victims
Dick and Janes
Adult Sex Store Gets Nearly $300,000 from Rapid City